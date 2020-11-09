Turkey: Orthodox Christians seek reversal of Hagia Sophia conversion

Persecution of Christians in Turkey: the full statement of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, is here. The Turkish government’s decision to convert Hagia Sophia to a mosque was not a courageous act, but a deeply ill-advised act of memoricide that ignores Turkey’s rich Christian history and further threatens the religious freedom of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the remaining Christians of that land. It was undertaken in defiance of the United States, Russia, France, Greece and many others.

“Orthodox Christians in Turkey seek reversal of Hagia Sophia conversion,” Ahval News, November 9, 2020: